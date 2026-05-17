Why the Bruins may run back nearly the same roster in 2026-27

Don Sweeney and Cam Neely gave Boston Bruins fans some hope when they acknowledged the fact that the roster needed to get faster and more skilled for the 2026-27 season. Clearly, they were lacking in that category during the end of the regular season and playoffs, but there really is only so much the front office can do with their current contract situation.

The Bruins recently re-signed Lukas Reichel to a one-year deal, which likely signals they gave him the impression he would have a chance to make the roster. They are also in talks with Viktor Arvidsson about his return, which would be great, considering how well he played for the team this season. However, if he does sign, it doesn't leave the Bruins with much room to make any more additions.

#NHLBruins cap situation after the extension of F Lukas Reichel 💰 pic.twitter.com/vAp5SJbYzE — Marcussi (@Marcussi_MA) May 15, 2026

The right-wing spot where Arvidsson previously resided is currently the only place open on the depth chart. The Bruins could bury some of these contracts in the minors, but there will already be a couple going down there before they even sign Arvidsson. The problem is that it doesn't even include Matthew Poitras on the roster, who fans hope will be in Boston full-time next season.

The worry is that the depth on the roster means Hagens could start the season in Providence to "further" his development. That'd be fans' worst nightmare, given the organization's past problems using that strategy with prospects. It seems extremely unlikely that the Bruins will make that mistake again with Hagens, but the numbers game is starting to add up.

One other area where the Bruins need an upgrade is on the right side of the second pair, which could be a landing spot for Rasmus Andersson. Andersson wasn't ready to commit longer-term to the Bruins when they were looking at making a deal for him at the trade deadline, but he could be more open if he makes it to July 1.

Would fans be okay with the Bruins returning next year with the same team, with the only additions being a full season of Hagens and Andersson? With fans' hearts set on improving the depth down the middle, it feels like just adding a right-shot defense would be underwhelming to say the least.