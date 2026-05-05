Why the Bruins have to be realistic about Jonathan Aspirot's future

Jonathan Aspirot deserves all the props for the work he did for the Boston Bruins during the 2025-26 season. He had a great showing in training camp, but the career AHLer went to Providence to start the regular season. Aspirot wasn't even the first defenseman recalled during some early-season injuries, but once he did come to Boston, he didn't leave.

The defenseman started in the bottom pairings, and he impressed Sturm enough to get a chance to play with Charlie McAvoy on the top pair. The pair ended up playing 48 games together, totaling 493 minutes of five-on-five time on ice. They played well, outscoring their opponents 28-22 and owning a 103.5 PDO.

Charlie McAvoy on D partner Jonathan Aspirot:



“It's just a very feel-good story, for a guy to continue to believe in himself and to finally get an opportunity and to prove everybody wrong.” pic.twitter.com/CqpQhgzH3t — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) April 23, 2026

The problem with Aspirot was whether he could go from six years in the AHL to playing on the top pair with McAvoy for the rest of his career. History would suggest that it wasn't going to happen, and after a tough six games together in the first round, it already looks like fans might need to get realistic about Aspirot's future.

McAvoy and Aspirot played 65 five-on-five minutes together during the playoffs, with the Sabres outscoring them 5-4. Their Corsi wasn't as bad as you'd expect with those numbers, and they were still the best pair outside of Marco Sturm combining Lindholm and McAvoy at times. However, some of Aspirot's mistakes that ended up in the back of the net gave some cause for concern.

Aspirot earned the two-year NHL extension that the Bruins gave him on January 11. He could have a great future as a cheap option, being Boston's sixth or seventh defenseman. He can play behind Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, and possibly Frederic Brunet next season, while also being capable of filling in on the right side if needed.

It's as much of a comment about McAvoy's play as it is an indictment of Aspirot's play. The Bruins' top defenseman needs a more reliable partner to settle in better on the blue line, and Boston can't have Aspirot on the top pair and expect to win four playoff rounds. We have to give full marks to Aspirot for stepping in and making a difference for the 100-point Bruins, but let's dial back his minutes next year and put him in an even better spot to succeed.