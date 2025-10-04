The Bruins' forgotten defenseman: Jonathan Aspirot's journey to the last cuts

The Boston Bruins have an abundance of options for their opening night roster. While the bottom-six forward depth has taken up most of the conversation, the battle for the last few defense spots was also full of candidates.

It's almost a guarantee that the six in the lineup on the opening night will be Charlie McAvoy, Mason Lohrei, Nikita Zadorov, Hampus Lindholm, Andrew Peeke, and Henri Jokiharju. However, Jordan Harris, Victor Soderstrom, and Michael Callahan were preparing to battle it out to sit in the press box instead of being on a bus somewhere between Providence and Springfield.

The Bruins made a round of cuts on Friday, with Soderstrom and Callahan a part of the list of players on waivers for the purpose of going to Providence. While Harris believed that those were the two defensemen he had to beat out, there is one more remaining in camp who has given the front office something to think about: Jonathan Aspirot.

You ask any Bruins fan before training camp to name ten defensemen who were going to be on the ice at Warrior, and they likely wouldn't mention Aspirot. He seemed like a shoe-in to be in the mix of the Providence blueline, but is now standing in a great position to be on the opening night roster, with the only question being whether the Bruins take eight defensemen to start or choose between him and Harris.

Johnathan Aspirot will not play today, and will only take warmups. Sturm says he's "very, very, very happy about him," and that he's still in the mix for a roster spot. He also said guys like Poitras and Beecher are still in the mix despite not being on today's roster. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 4, 2025

The good news for Aspirot, being out of the lineup for Saturday's game, is that he can't cost himself the chance to make the roster. The bad news is that Harris isn't in the lineup either, meaning both have done everything they can to make the roster.

It is now likely in the hands of the forwards, as Sturm decides from Saturday's game whether there is a guy up front who is worthy of being the 14th forward. There is also the possibility that Boston holds on to Michael Dipietro as the third goaltender to avoid losing him through waivers.

If Aspirot does get into a game with the Bruins this season, it'd be his first career NHL game. Aspirot has been toiling in the AHL for the past six seasons, with his first four coming with the Belleville Senators and his last two with the Calgary Wranglers.

Aspirot wore a letter all three years in the QMJHL, and also earned one in Calgary last season. His high character and offensive potential are likely intriguing qualities for Sturm. It's also worth noting that Sturm's team in the AHL, the Ontario Reign, has been playing against Aspirot in the Pacific Division the last two seasons.