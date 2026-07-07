Why the Boston Bruins might regret not re-signing Viktor Arvidsson

Before free agency opened last week, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Boston Bruins had offered free-agent forward Viktor Arvidsson a contract with a reported $5 million AAV. Whether that is true or not, we might never know, but if it is reported by Friedman, then it must have some legs to it.

On June 26, the Bruins picked up forward JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round draft picks, including Boston's 2026 first-round pick, 23rd overall. It may have seemed like a massive overplay, but truth be told, Boston was not going to solve a huge need they have this summer with the 23rd pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

As soon as Peterka was acquired, the writing was on the wall that it might be the end of Arvidsson in Boston. That became reality on July 1 when he signed with the Detroit Red Wings for two years with an AAV of $5 million. Does that number sound familiar?

ESPN says out loud why the Bruins might end up regretting not re-signing Viktor Arvidsson

Arvidsson solidified the second line for the Bruins with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt. Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, 2025, Arvidsson had a great first and only season with the Black and Gold, scoring 25 goals and dishing out 29 assists. However, that ended up being his only season in Boston. Kristen Shilton of ESPN graded Arvidsson's signing with the Red Wings and gave it a B+. She also explained what he brings, and it's something the Bruins could still use.

"He's 33, but Arvidsson isn't showing many signs of his age just yet. And while he's not the biggest body (at 5-foot-10), Arvidsson brings some physicality and is a tenacious forechecker, which should help to make Detroit tougher up front,'' wrote Shilton.

Arvidsson isn't showing signs of slowing down, and making Detroit tougher up front is something that Bruins fans don't want to hear. Arvidsson is someone whom, without a doubt, GM Don Sweeney could have fit under the salary cap. There are likely more moves coming this offseason for the Bruins, and if not, then letting Arvidsson walk to the Red Wings is certainly going to look like a decision.