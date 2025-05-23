Why NHL Playoff viewership dropped in 2025: Bruins absence and big market misses

Industry reports indicate a sharp decline in U.S. viewership for the 2025 NHL Playoffs compared to previous years. First-round games averaged 727,000 viewers on ABC/ESPN, a 29 percent decrease from 2024, while TNT/TBS broadcasts averaged 704,000 viewers, down 16 percent. In contrast, the 2024 playoffs were the second-most watched in NHL history, averaging 1.54 million viewers across networks, driven by strong performances from large-market teams.

In Boston, a city known for its hockey passion, the absence of the Bruins has led to a noticeable drop in local viewership. Historically, Bruins playoff games have been ratings powerhouses. For example, Game 7 of the 2024 first-round series between the Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs drew 3.22 million viewers on ABC, peaking at 4.1 million. In 2025, without the Bruins, Boston's contribution to national viewership has fallen, with local ratings for playoff games down by approximately 40 percent compared to years when the Bruins were in the postseason, based on regional sports network estimates.

Big Markets Missing the Playoffs

The absence of Original Six teams, including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and the New York Rangers, has further impacted national numbers. The 2025 playoffs mark the first time all four of these franchises missed the postseason simultaneously. These teams represent some of the largest and most dedicated hockey markets in the U.S., and their absence has created a void that smaller-market teams have struggled to fill.

The Bruins' failure to reach the 2025 playoffs surprised fans and analysts. After dismissing their coach 20 games into the season and trading key players like Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo at the deadline, Boston missed the postseason for the first time in nine years. This disappointment was part of a broader trend among big-market teams.

The New York Rangers, who had the league's best record in 2024, fell eight points short of a playoff spot. The Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings also missed the postseason, with Detroit extending its playoff drought to nine years despite a coaching change. Pittsburgh, another major market, similarly failed to qualify, further reducing the playoff's appeal in the U.S.

These markets are vital to NHL viewership. Their absence has resulted in fewer high-profile matchups that typically attract casual viewers. For instance, the 2024 Panthers-Bruins series, featuring Boston, averaged 2.2 million viewers for Game 6 on TNT, truTV, and Max. In 2025, first-round games featuring teams like Ottawa and Montreal have struggled to reach 1 million viewers on similar networks.

Fan Frustration with ESPN's Coverage

In addition to the missing big-market teams, fan dissatisfaction with ESPN's coverage has contributed to the viewership decline. In Boston, where hockey is a cultural cornerstone, fans have expressed frustration over what they perceive as lackluster and biased broadcasts. Complaints include ESPN's focus on Canadian teams, with five Canadian franchises in the 2025 playoffs, which has alienated U.S. viewers in markets like Boston accustomed to seeing their team prominently featured.

The Globe and Mail noted that Canadian viewership for the first round averaged 3.2 million for the Maple Leafs-Senators series, while U.S. ratings suffered due to the lack of Original Six representation.

Fans have also criticized ESPN's scheduling and production quality. Playoff games are often aired at inconvenient times or on secondary channels like ESPN2, reducing accessibility. Additionally, viewers have pointed to inconsistent camera angles, limited in-depth analysis, and a lack of enthusiasm from commentators compared to previous broadcasters like NBC. These issues have created a sense of disconnection among fans, particularly in Boston, where playoff coverage is typically a citywide event.

Boston's Disengagement

Boston's absence from the playoffs has had a profound impact, given the city's deep hockey roots. The Bruins are a cornerstone of Boston's sports identity, with sellout crowds at TD Garden and vibrant fan engagement driving local and national viewership. In 2024, the Bruins' Game 7 against Toronto contributed to the first round's record 2.26 million average viewers across North America. Without the Bruins in 2025, Boston's viewership has shifted to casual interest in other teams, but the numbers show a significant decline.

To maximize future ratings, the NHL and ESPN must address fan concerns. Improving broadcast accessibility, enhancing production quality, and balancing coverage between U.S. and Canadian markets could help rekindle interest. For now, the 2025 playoffs highlight the consequences of missing major markets and failing to meet fan expectations.

The 2025 NHL Playoff viewership decline stems from the absence of the Boston Bruins and other big-market teams, combined with fan dissatisfaction with ESPN's coverage. Boston's passionate fan base, once a ratings driver, has been left disengaged, mirroring trends in New York, Chicago, and Pittsburgh. As the NHL looks to 2026, the return of these franchises and improvements in broadcast strategy will be essential to restoring the postseason's television success.