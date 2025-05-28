Late on Tuesday night it was reported that Marco Sturm was the Boston Bruins' leading candidate to be their next head coach, replacing interim coach Joe Sacco and the fired Jim Montgomery, per Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. Despite Sturm’s past as a Bruins player, his hiring should not be seen as an inside-the-organization move. His coaching career, built through roles with the Los Angeles Kings, the German national team, and the Ontario Reign in the AHL, developed entirely outside the Bruins’ system.

Coaching Beyond the Bruins

Los Angeles Kings (2018 to 2022)

Sturm began coaching in North America as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings from 2018 to 2022. Joining midseason in 2018 to 2019 under Willie Desjardins, he later worked under Todd McLellan, aiding a team in rebuild. In 2021 to 2022, the Kings reached the playoffs with 99 points, their first postseason since 2017 to 2018. Sturm helped implement defensive systems and mentored players like Quinton Byfield. This NHL experience sharpened his bench management and strategic skills.

German National Team (2015 to 2018)

Before the Kings, Sturm coached Germany’s national team from 2015 to 2018, serving as head coach and GM. He led Germany to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, upsetting Sweden and Canada without NHL players. Sturm also won the 2015 Deutschland Cup and reached quarterfinals at the 2016 and 2017 World Championships. This international success showcased his ability to unify teams and adapt tactically.

Ontario Reign, AHL (2022 to 2025)

Since 2022, Sturm has coached the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ AHL affiliate. He posted a 120-82-11-3 record over three seasons, reaching the playoffs yearly and the third round in 2024. Sturm developed prospects like Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke, earning praise for his NHL-caliber approach. His work in the Kings’ system solidified his coaching credentials.

Not an Inside Hire

An inside-the-organization hire typically promotes someone like Sacco or Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel. Sturm has not worked for Boston since playing there in 2010. His decade-long coaching path, spanning the Kings, Germany, and the AHL, occurred independently. General manager Don Sweeney sought an external coach with NHL experience and youth development skills, qualities Sturm gained outside Boston, aligning with the team’s need for a fresh perspective.

Marco Sturm’s appointment as the Boston Bruins’ head coach would mark a significant step for a franchise aiming to rebound from a challenging 2024 to 2025 season. Although his past as a Bruins player provides a minor link to the organization, Sturm’s coaching career, including assistant coaching with the Los Angeles Kings, leading Germany to Olympic success, and developing prospects with the Ontario Reign, has been entirely independent of Boston. His decade of external experience positions him as an outside hire, bringing a fresh perspective to the Bruins’ bench. As Sturm takes on his first NHL head coaching role, his diverse resume suggests he is equipped to lead, not as an internal figure but as a coach shaped by a broad, modern hockey journey.