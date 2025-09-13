Who is Simon Zajicek?: Recent Bruins signee impresses in first Rookie Camp start

Simon Zajicek might have allowed the winning goal with 26 seconds remaining in the third period, but that doesn't take away from him having a highly successful first appearance in a Boston Bruins jersey. The Czechia-born goaltender signed a one-year entry-level deal with the Bruins on May 24, 2025, setting the table for him to possibly play the season in Providence.

These might be my favorite Bruins' pads ever.



Simon Zajicek. pic.twitter.com/Mb5Ys7PcP5 — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) September 12, 2025

The 24-year-old had an outstanding season in Czechia in 2024-25, owning a 2.12 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. He has been slowly improving over the past few seasons in Czechia, and has come a long way since his first years in the top league when he had a sub-.900 save percentage and had one season with a goals against average over five.

Zajicek could find himself playing a big role in Providence this season, depending on what happens with Boston's goaltending situation. The Bruins have three goaltenders on their NHL roster, with Michael Dipietro requiring waivers to return to Providence.

#NHLBruins trailing after two, but Simon Zajicek has been fantastic. Huge save here on a Penguins player pic.twitter.com/Dp9A1H7Pro — Eamonn McLean (@EamonnMcLean44) September 12, 2025

It's possible that the Bruins will have to lose one of either Dipietro or Joonas Korpisalo, which would leave Zajicek as the starter in Providence with Luke Cavallin as the backup. Cavallin has only 12 career games in the AHL, despite being a star in the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers and Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The Bruins needed to find some goaltending depth after losing both Kyle Keyser and Brandon Bussi in back-to-back years. Through two days of practices at Rookie Camp and his first start, Zajicek looks like he'll do just fine as their replacement.