With training camps about 2 weeks away, the 2025-2026 season is coming quickly. While the main lines are pretty set in place, unless something major happens, the Boston Bruins are left to figure out who is going to be their last line of defense.

Goaltending was a bit of a dilemma last year for the Black and Gold. Jeremy Swayman, after having barely any time during camp and preseason, was a shell of his former self. Joonas Korpisalo was the backup who would only see the ice around 27 times.

So what does the goalie depth chart look like this coming season? And where do the 5 goalies land?

5. Simon Zajicek

Zajicek signed a one year contract back on May 19. Zajicek will likely be vying for a spot on the Providence Bruins tandem, but may shock everyone during camp.

Zajicek played with HC Litvinov of the Czech Extraliga last season. He held a 15-13-0 record with a 2.12 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.

4. Luke Cavallin

Cavallin was signed to a one-year contract on July 1. He will most likely have to battle with Zajicek to see who will serve as the backup goaltender, most likely down in Providence for the 2025-2026 season.

He held a 19-10-2 record for the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL during the 2024-2025 season. Cavallin held a 2.13 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

Sportsnet said that Cavallin was "ranked first in the ECHL for save percentage during the regular season." He went on to have a 1.53 goals against average and a .948 save percentage in the playoffs, winning the June M. Kelly Award and MVP of the playoffs.

3. Michael DiPietro

During the 2024-25 season, DiPietro was the only Bruins goalie to win more than 20 games. Down in Providence, he held a 26-8-5 record, with 4 shutouts. DiPietro had a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.

He has a chance in camp to make a name for himself and get some playing time for the Boston Bruins. While it might not come to that, Swayman and Korpisalo do have to bring their A-game this coming camp.

2. Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo started just 24 games this past season, holding an 11-10-3 record with a 2.90 goals against average and a .893 save percentage.

While he was seen as the backup goaltender, Korpisalo played each game like he was the main one. He has something to prove coming into the camp, especially with the surplus of goalies the Bruins have this coming season.

There have also been swirling trade rumors as the team gets closer to the start of training camp due to the surplus of goalies and the play of Michael DiPietro last season.

1. Jeremy Swayman

While Swayman was not number 1 last year in any terms of the means, he is more than likely not going to be the backup this season.

This is his rebound season, as last season he held a 22-29-7 record with a 3.11 goals against average and a .892 save percentage. The 2023-2024 season, in comparison, he held a 25-10-8 record with a 2.53 goals against average and a .916 saves percentage. A very stark difference in just a few months.

Swayman will more than likely be named the starter for the 2025-26 season, taking on the responsibility of the main goaltender for the Black and Gold.

The Bruins will have a challenge when it comes to training camp, trying to figure out where all 5 goalies will land and who will be their tandem for the season.