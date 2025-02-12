Which Boston Bruins have no-trade clauses in their contract for 2024-25 season?

As we inch closer to the March 7 trade deadline, there are still questions as to what the Boston Bruins will do. Currently one point out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, GM Don Sweeney will need to pick a path and go down it.

There have been rumors swirling about the Black and Gold and who might be available and who might not be available. However, when it comes to players being able to decline a trade, there are some clauses in contracts that allow that. Here is a list of the Bruins clauses in their contracts that could affect the trade deadline.

Boston Bruins trade clauses in contracts

Usually, the trade deadline can whip up some interesting deals, but it also can have them blocked by players. Boston has some players who could be available, but they have the ability to have a say in whether they find a new home or not. Here is a breakdown of those clauses according to PuckPedia.

No Movement Clauses

David Pastrnak

Elias Lindholm

Charlie Coyle

Hampus Lindholm

Nikita Zadorov

Charlie McAvoy

All of these players must waive their no-movement clause to be traded. Out of this group, Coyle is the most likely to have to use his as if the Bruins are out of things, there would be a trade market for center depth and he would check a lot of boxes for teams. Some fans woud love to get rid of Zadorov’s or Elias Lindholm’s contracts, but that’s not happening.

10 Team No Trade List

Brad Marchand

Brandon Carlo

Joonas Korpsialo

Pavel Zacha

Things get interesting here with a no-trade list of 10 teams for some players. We’ll never which teams are on those lists, but if Sweeney wants a trade with one of those trades, they need to get the player to waive their clause.

Carlo is someone who the Bruins would definitely listen to for offers as playoff teams would love to add a defenseman who blocks shots and can frustrate opponents with his long reach. Then there is Marchand. Would the Black and Gold actually entertain offers for their captain? It’s hard to see them trading him, but if they get blown away with a deal they can't refuse, anything is possible.

In the overall big picture, things are going to get interesting quickly and who knows, some of these clauses might prevent a trade from happening for Sweney and the Boston front office.