What the Boston Bruins Need to Take from Games 1 & 2 into Boston for Game 3

This is the time to get into hockey! The Boston Bruins missed the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, which was the first time since their 2015-2016 run. Jumping back into contention this season has fans on edge, as the B's and the Sabres each picked up a win in Buffalo to kick off the series this past week. The intensity increases as the Sabres jump over to Boston to play in front of Bruins Nation. What have the Bruins done so far that they need to pull into Game 3? Let's discuss.

The Zacha Line

The B's made a strong case in game 1 against Buffalo, when they were leading in goals until well into the 3rd period. Unfortunately for our guys, they dialed back the fervor and let the Sabres take the lead. As a result of that defeat, head Coach Marco Sturm informed the press of the Zacha line, "They can be better, they really can. They're just okay, but I know they have another gear like they've been all year, so I think that one line needs to get better."

In Game 2, the Pavel Pack made a planned return with a stronger, more intense presence and upped the stakes. “I think that’s something we’ve talked about as a line, that we have to go be more aggressive, win our puck battles there. I think we tried to defend a little bit too much," Zacha reported following Game 1.

The Zacha-Mittelstadt-Arvidsson line did, in fact, increase the aggression in Game 2, resulting in Mittelstadt getting two assists, the trio capturing a combined five points, a Zacha goal, and Arvidsson himself just barely missing a playoff hat trick. This is no doubt the explosive energy Sturm wanted to see out of his players.

Big, Bad Bruins are Back!

Nikita Zadorov and Mark Kastelic topped the NHL's leaderboard in penalty minutes for the regular season, and Game 2 showed you exactly why. Multiple scrums involved a number of the black-and-gold, including the top 2, and fans were on their feet throughout the game. Zadorov collected 16 penalty minutes, and fellow defenseman Andrew Peeke secured 12 of his own.

Charlie McAvoy was out there defending the remaining chicklets he has left. Elias Lindholm, Aspirot, Geekie, Arvidsson, and Jannot were defending Goalie Jeremy Swayman's honor and showing the Sabres that the boys are back. Even defenseman Mason Lohrei got in on the action.

Geekie's Red Line Goal

Fans remember in Game 1, where Morgan Geekie infamously missed shooting at an open net for reasons no one understands. Fast forward to Game 2, when he decided to step up his game and picked up a point and a goal. The puck found its way 90 feet into the back of the net from just beyond the red line.

This was quite the stunning change from the game prior. Geekie started his season with Nate McKinnon for the most goals, but lost momentum mid-season and dropped from the 1st line to the 4th. Luckily for all of us, he came back and entered the playoffs back on top and is proving to Sturm why he belongs alongside linemates David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm.

Achievements Unlocked

The team as a whole decided to show they're serious contenders. The jump in skill from Game 1 to Game 2 reflects their dedication to clinching this series. Boston increased in shots on goals from 20 to 27 between the 2 games, the blocked shots increased from 14 to 27, and - everybody's favorite - penalty minutes went from 12 in Game 1 to an entertaining 47 in Game 2.

Game 3 in the wild card division of the Stanley Cup playoffs will finally be in the Garden, on the Bruins' stomping ground. The scene is set with the even match-up coming to a head on Thursday in an explosive reunion with the most passionate fans. It'll be a nice change to hear the familiar chants of "Let's go Bruins" for the first time during this particular interaction since 2010. If the boys bring their combustible energy, reclaimed aggression, speed, puck-handling skills, and passion, Game 3 in Boston will be the best yet. Stay tuned, Bruins Nation!