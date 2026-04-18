Bruins star forward finding his groove right before the playoffs was a must

The Bruins have secured their space in the playoffs once again, claiming the number one wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Through a lot of trial and error with the team, bringing in players and moving lines around, Marco Sturm was able to make a cohesive team together, despite it being his first official season as a head coach in the NHL.

The team members have been able to grow and learn so much that no Bruins player was traded during the trade deadline. We have had players this season who have had hat tricks and have raised their personal career highs this season. One person who has done that is Morgan Geekie.

Morgan Geekie has come a long way from where he once was. From starting in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes, being traded to the Seattle Kraken, and then shipping up to Boston. He has proven more than once that he is a player capable of learning and growing, getting better with each passing season.

Back in 2024-25, Geekie won the 7th Player Award. This award allows fans to vote on a player who they believe has most improved through the season. Back then, Geekie's all-time high goals were a large 33. This season, his new all-time high is 39. Not only that, his assists, games played, and points are also all career highs for him this season.

Admittedly, there was a time this season where Morgan hit a dead spot in game play. Completing turnovers and not successfully passing the puck. He also had a period of not scoring, being moved from the first line to the fourth at one point. Thankfully, he was able to turn that around, and right before the playoffs as well.

It's a great thing the Bruins are going into the playoffs with Morgan on a current hot streak of assists and goal-making. He is quite a competitor, and being able to have him at his best during such an important time is crucial. While the whole game doesn't just rest on Geekie's shoulders, it's still incredibly helpful and even comforting to know that some players have their heads in the game, clearly wanting to win. Especially after so many losses, struggles, and barely making it into the playoffs.

Hopefully, the Bruins are able to prove their worth once again, and make it even furthur into the playoffs, and hopefully, the final. See you there, Boston Bruins!