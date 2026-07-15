What if the Bruins pick David Pastrnak as the 2026-27 captain?

The last Boston Bruins player to wear the C was the beloved and largely missed feisty Brad Marchand. With Marchand currently still assigned to be a Florida Panther, the much-needed position remains open, and fans have been chomping at the bit to find out who Bruins management will select next to lead the team back into the playoffs. What if they pick David Pastrnak - would that be a fair choice? Let's discuss.

What if David Pastrnak is named the 2026-27 captain?

Czech right winger Pastrnak has donned the alternate captain 'A' since the 2021-22 season. Giving him the familiar 'A' going into year six seems to be overdone, and many would argue Pastrnak is due to be promoted to the captain.

Pastrnak has been a Bruins staple since the 2014-15 season, when he made his NHL debut with the B's. He has since been honing his skills each year, and has become a crowd favorite at most of the Bruins' games. It goes without saying that this man has earned the long-awaited promotion on the ice.

"Our goal was, all along, to make him a lifelong Bruin." Don Sweeney

Pastrnak holds an impressive resume. In January, he became the sixth Bruins player to reach 900+ career points, trailing closely behind Marchand. He averages over 18 minutes of ice time per game and has collected 420 goals and 513 assists throughout his Bruins career. Last season, it was noted that he became an assist king, by directly helping set up shots for fellow players.

He even took it upon himself to act as goalie and saved an open-net attempted goal by Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov. This teamwork and self-deprecating behavior should be rewarded so he is ensured to continue pushing the younger cubs to be their best selves, as he has done throughout his tenure on the team.

In the spring of 2023, Pastrnak signed an 8 -year extension worth roughly $88 million to remain with the black-and-gold for another 8 years. He hasn't taken that extension lightly. As of last season, he currently leads the team with his fifth 100-point consecutive season, and by far has compiled the most team assists. Not to mention, he is one of the most recognizable and passionate players the team has ever had.

This impressive toolbelt he wears is sure to score some points with upper management on why he is a strong contender for the C, whenever they choose to fill that void. Will we see the return of the captain position this season? If so, will it or won't it be David Pastrnak? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!