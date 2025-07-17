What if the Boston Bruins won Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final?

The great game in any series in any sport is Game 7. Win or go home. Winner take all. There is nothing better in sports than that.

That was the case in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final for the Boston Bruins. They had the deciding Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues inside the TD Garden and needed to just win one more game to hoist their second Cup in eight years. All signs pointed toward the Black and Gold closing out the series and lifting the Cup in front of their fans. Until disaster struck.

St. Louis grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period and rode the goaltending of Jordan Binnington, who turned back 32 of 33 Boston shots in the 4-1 win. Talk about taking command of a game. Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo tallied late first-period goals to set the tone for the final 40 minutes. Former blueliner Matt Grzelcyk scored the only Bruins goal with 2:10 left in the game to cut the deficit to three goals.

Six years later, there has been a lot has happened with the Black and Gold, and if the result had been different, things would be a lot different right now.

What if the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final?

If the Bruins had won Game 7, things would likely be a lot different right now for the Black and Gold. For starters, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy would have their long-awaited Stanley Cup Championship, and the pressure to win wouldn't be as heavy as it is now. Who am I kidding, of course it would be.

Brad Marchand would still be a Boston Bruin instead of getting shipped out to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline back in March to win his second Cup in South Florida. He would also be retiring as a member of the Boston Bruins instead of finishing his career with the Panthers, of all teams.

Another "if" for the Bruins if they had won was Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci would have retired with two titles instead of one. Tuukka Rask would have what he deserved during his time with the Black and Gold: a Stanley Cup with him between the pipes.

That Game 7 loss is a loss that will have long-lasting effects on the organization. A second championship would have been massive for a number of reasons and currently, the biggest being Pastrnak and McAvoy having a title. There is still time for the Black and Gold to get their core a title, but there is no doubt things are different for the Boston Bruins if they had won Game 7 against the Blues in 2019.