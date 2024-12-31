Washington Capitals Savagely Troll Bruins After New Year's Eve Victory

For the second time in eight days, the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals met on the ice. The first meeting was on Dec. 23 at the TD Garden and the Black and Gold used three third-period goals from Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle for a 4-1 win.

Washington played that game without superstar Alex Ovechkin who was out with an injury, but he made his return this past Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Capitals are in a dogfight with the New Jersey Devils for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and every point is huge for them.

Playing a New Year's Eve afternoon game at home, you knew that they would be ready to go against the Bruins in what was a revenge game. Boston, however, came out with a strong start and took advantage of a lucky bounce to open the game and a Justin Brazeau goal just over a minute in. After that, Washington blocked 28 shots and scored the final three goals in a 3-1 win. After the game, the Capitals X account trolled the Bruins with a pair of tweets.

Capitals troll Bruins on social media after win on Tuesday

You could tell that the Caps wanted this game and despite being outplayed at different points in the game, Logan Thompson turned back 26 of the 27 shots he faced, fighting the puck a lot of the time, but when he needed to make a save, he did. Following the win, the Capitals X account dropped a pair of tweets trolling the Black and Gold.

safe travels home, b's fans pic.twitter.com/D9jKPNRFu5 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2024

There is a lot to break down there in the first tweet, but I think they covered just about everything other than the Red Sox. You get the feeling that they had that tweet saved from last Monday but were finally able to break it out. I can tell you one thing, Capitals fans are not thinking "at least we have the Wizards.'' Sadly, the Bruins and Capitals won't meet again until April.