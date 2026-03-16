Underrated Boston Bruins prospect starting to turn heads in the AHL

It's no secret that when it comes to Boston Bruins prospects, there is not a lot to highlight. The reason for that is that general manager Don Sweeney generally trades away his first-round picks at the trade deadline to add to his team for a Stanley Cup run.

All of those moves didn't work out, and now the Bruins have a prospect pool that isn't highly ranked. Still, the last two drafts have produced first-round draft picks in Dean Letourneau and James Hagens, who have boosted the prospect pool. Both are still playing for Boston College and are in the semifinals of the Hockey East tournament next weekend before they can even think of signing with the Black and Gold.

There are some prospects playing for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) who are making the case to be called up should another injury occur this year. One prospect who has been flying under the radar is defenseman Ty Gallagher. However, this season, he has been turning some heads in the AHL.

Bruins prospect Ty Gallagher continues to turn heads in the AHL

Gallager is a right-shot defenseman who was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Entry Draft. he played three seasons at Boston University before transferring to Colorado College. The 6-foot-0, 188-pound blueliner has seven goals and nine assists in 31 games, which included his first career hat trick on Saturday night in the P-Bruins 7-0 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

"It's just so much adrenaline. It's fun. We're having fun out here. It kind of turned black a little bit. I don't really have too many words for it, but it was good,'' said Gallagher.

When it comes to Bruins prospects in the AHL, Gallagher's name is not the first that comes to mind when talking about defensemen. His play this year, however, has been better than some might have thought. Is he going to be an answer on the right side of the defense in the future? You never know, but he certainly is someone who is worth keeping an eye on.