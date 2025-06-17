Two exciting and fast rising Bruins prospects highlight Development Camp roster

Don't look now, but we are just a couple of weeks away from the annual Boston Bruins Development Camp. On Monday, June 30, some of the Black and Gold younger prospects will gather at Warrior Ice Arena to begin four days of workouts.

On Tuesday, the Bruins released their preliminary roster for the event, and there are some names on there that Boston fans should look at and learn who they are. Yes, I know, the Bruins' prospect pool ranks near the bottom of the NHL, and it's been like that for a while under general manager Don Sweeney, but there are some prospects to be excited about.

Boston Bruins release 2025 Development Camp roster

There are some names that jump out at you when you look at the list, and one of them is Will Zellers, who was a big piece of the trade with the Colorado Avalanche in March that sent Charlie Coyle the other way. Zellers is a quick riser and instantly becomes one of the top prospects for the Black and Gold.

This season for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, he scored 44 goals and dished out 27 assists in just 52 games, which earned him USHL Player of the Year honors. There is a lot to like about his game, and he should continue his offensive dominance next season in his freshman season at the University of North Dakota.

Another name worth keeping an eye on is goalie Philip Svedebäck. Since arriving on campus at Providence College as a freshman, he has assumed the duties between the pipes for the Friars. This season, he went 14-8-4 with a 2.42 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. Selected in the fourth round of the 2021 Entry Draft, 117th overall, Svedebäck has a bright future, and who knows, maybe Sweeney found another gem between the pipes in the middle rounds of the NHL Draft.