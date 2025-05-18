Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to do the funniest thing to the Boston Bruins

When the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand at the 2025 trade deadline, it certainly opened some eyes across the NHL. Then, when it was revealed that the trade destination was the Florida Panthers, it opened more eyes not only with the fanbase but also across the NHL.

General manager Don Sweeney trading him to the Panthers, the one team that has bounced the Black and Gold from the last two Stanley Cup Playoffs, was certainly a decision. Not only did the Panthers stunningly bounce the Bruins in the 2023 postseason after Boston set an NHL record for wins and points in the regular season, but on their way to winning the Stanley Cup last spring, the Panthers bounced their division rivals in six games in the second round.

When the trade details leaked out and became official when Marchand was sent to South Florida, it was revealed that Boston would be getting a second-round draft pick. However, Sweeney got a conditional 2027 second-round pick in return. If the Panthers reach the Eastern Conference Final and Marchand plays in at least 50 percent of their playoff games, that second-rounder owed to Boston would become a 2027 first-round pick. Well, what looked like something becoming the best-case scenario on Friday is now on the brink of becoming a disaster for the Black and Gold.

Maple Leafs are one win away from doing the funniest thing to the Bruins

After grabbing a 2-0 series lead in the second round of the playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped the next three games, facing elimination Friday at Florida. Instead of folding like they do in years past, Toronto went down to South Florida and shut out the defending champs, 2-0, to force a winner take all Game 7 Sunday back in Canada.

A Maple Leafs win not only eliminates Florida, but it also guarantees that the Bruins' 2027 pick in return for Marchand will be a second round, not a first. After years of postseason frustration against Boston, Toronto has a chance to inflict pain on the Black and Gold by costing them a first-round pick in two years, which would be a fitting result for Sweeney and his organization, considering how the season went. Not too long ago, it appeared that the return would be a bust, but Florida got Bruins fans' hopes up, and now they could be crashing again late Sunday night.