Torey Krug’s NHL career appears to have come to an end, cut short by a serious ankle injury. But what he leaves behind is a legacy filled with heart, skill, and countless memorable moments, especially from his time with the Boston Bruins. At 34, the veteran defenseman, who last suited up for the St. Louis Blues on April 10, 2024, has been sidelined by lingering issues with the ankle he first injured during the 2018 playoffs with Boston. Blues GM Doug Armstrong recently confirmed that Krug isn’t expected to return, bringing a close to an impressive 13-year run in the league.

Torey Krug's NHL journey

Krug’s journey was anything but ordinary. An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, he signed with the Bruins in 2012 and quickly won over fans. Over nine seasons in Boston, he played 523 games, scoring 67 goals and adding 270 assists for 337 points. Despite standing just 5-foot-9, Krug’s smooth puck handling, sharp vision, and fearless play turned him into one of the NHL’s top offensive defensemen. His crisp passes and surprising physicality made him a key piece of Boston’s blue line for nearly a decade.

Some of his most memorable moments came in the playoffs. In 75 postseason games with the Bruins, Krug put up 11 goals and 41 assists. His standout performance came in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis, when he became the first Bruin to rack up four points in a Final game, leading a dominant 7-2 win. Though Boston fell short in Game 7, Krug’s grit and determination stood out, embodying the spirit of the team. He also played a big role in their 2013 Cup Final run, proving time and again that he could deliver when it mattered most.

Torey Krug has carved out some truly iconic moments in his career, cementing his place in Bruins history. One of the most memorable is his pre-game routine with David Pastrnak, a ritual that I’d argue easily tops even the famous Swayman Ullmark goalie hug for its energy and chemistry. Krug also made an instant impact as a rookie, scoring an impressive four goals in five games during the 2013 playoffs, a breakout performance that put the league on notice. But perhaps his most legendary moment came in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when he charged down the ice without his helmet and leveled Rob Thomas with a massive open-ice hit, firing up his team and fans alike.

This is the first time Pastrnak won’t be able to do his pregame spin with Krug. pic.twitter.com/TIz9MI1Igz — Caylee (@2kaRask) January 30, 2021

Torey Krug’s hit without his helmet on was probably the closest definition of toughness in video form in existence. pic.twitter.com/ORCA8uazFC — Jack McElwee (@Jack_mac_2) May 28, 2019

When Krug left Boston in 2020 to sign a seven-year, $45.5 million deal with St. Louis, it marked the end of an era. But his impact in both cities is undeniable. He wrapped up his career with 483 points (89 goals, 394 assists) in 778 games—a testament to his consistency and skill.