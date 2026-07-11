The Boston Bruins have their work cut out for them next season.

Nearly every team in the Atlantic Division upgraded this offseason, with some teams like the Florida Panthers growing even stronger. The Bruins, on the other hand, have had quite a bit of roster turnover. They parted ways with seasoned vets like Viktor Arvidsson and Joonas Korpisalo while bringing in fresh talent like J.J. Peterka and Connor Clifton.

That said, there are still a few unanswered questions on this roster, most notably within the Bruins' top-six. As of right now, this is what the team's top six is shaking out to be based on Causeway Crowd's lineup predictions for 2026-27:

J.J. Peterka - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittlestadt - Elias LIndholm - Morgan Geekie

Geekie, Pastrnak and Peterka all bring the exact kind of energy the Bruins would hope, but it's clear that there's an opportunity to upgrade on wing if Casey Mittelstadt is moved down to the third line alongside Fraser Minten and James Hagens.

If the Bruins want a clear upgrade at that wing spot, they can easily find their solution in free agent forward Anthony Mantha.

What Mantha brings to the table

Standing 6'5" and weighing in at 240 lbs, Mantha is as towering as he is lethal at goal-scoring. Last season, Mantha hit career highs with the Pittsburgh Penguins, potting 33 goals and 31 assists for 64 points in 81 games. The 31-year-old had somewhat of a resurgence after an injury-shortened season with the Calgary Flames in the year prior.

Mantha brings scoring in spades, able to play up and down the lineup as needed, generating offense all the way. He's played with a multitude of teams, from the Detroit Red Wings to the Washington Capitals to the Vegas Golden Knights, all the while showing he's able to adjust to different systems as needed.

With the Bruins, he'd add another lethal threat to the power play and at even strength. As long as he can stay consistently healthy, he's a force to be reckoned with on the ice.

Why the Bruins may hesitate

That said, there's a reason Mantha hasn't inked a long-term contract with a team yet. Apart from his injury history, Mantha has struggled mightily with consistency throughout his career. This season, in which Mantha produced career highs in goals and points, is an aberration when compared to his body of work thus far.

It's entirely possible that Mantha is searching for a longer-term deal while the majority of NHL franchises are hesitant to offer it to him. A frequently injured player with issues of consistency is about as big of a red flag as can be when it comes to contract negotiations.

Still, if general manager Don Sweeney can get it done at a good deal with short term, the Bruins stand to upgrade their scoring mightily.