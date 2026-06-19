These players would immediately fix the Boston Bruins top-six

The Boston Bruins are coming off a season full of surprises. After selling assets off at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, they were supposed to bounce back and have as much success as they did.

They put together a pretty strong season with players in their rookie years and managed to play their way into a playoff spot. Unfortunately, it ended in the first round against the Buffalo Sabres, but they still managed to exceed expectations.

Now, as they enter another offseason, they are going to be looking to add to their top-six. Thankfully, there are some good options available. Here are a few names that could find their way onto the Bruins' shortlist.

Mason Marchment

First up, Mason Marchment could be exactly what the Bruins need in their top-six. Right now, there is a lot of offensive skill and not a lot of heavy, pesky forwards. Yes, they have Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic in the bottom-six, but they aren't the type of players who fit within their top-six; Marchment is.

At 31 years old, Marchment is coming off a 45-point season where he played for the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets. He also just wrapped up a contract that pays him $4.5 million per year.

If the Bruins want to add more physicality to their top-six. Offering Marchment somewhere in the $5-6 million range for four years could very well get it done. Plus, it would give him a chance to play on a playoff contender annually, rather than being traded to a team in the running like last season.

Eeli Tolvanen

Eeli Tolvanen is an interesting name. He has the tools to be a very good goal scorer in the NHL. Unfortunately, he just hasn't found his footing as of yet. If he were to move into the Bruins' top six alongside the likes of David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, there is a real chance that he could find that footing.

At 27, the Finnish native has scored a career-high of 23 goals. That could be 30-35 if he finds the right system to play in. Now, most people are going to say that he isn't a top-six forward. And I'd typically agree with that, but he is the type of swing that the Bruins make, and next thing you know, he's a 30 goal scorer.

Sound like anyone? That is exactly what happened with Geekie. The system that Marco Sturm implemented worked, and he had a breakout year. The same exact thing could happen with Tolvanen. It also doesn't hurt that he'd be significantly cheaper than the average top-six forward. Which could work in the Bruins' favor.