These Boston Bruins players should not be traded this offseason

It's almost one month until free agency, and there are some issues that the Boston Bruins need to take care of. Obviously, with the current small unrestricted free agent pool this coming offseason, trading is going to be the Boston Bruins' best friend more likely than not.

These three players may be shocked to learn who should not be traded, but unless the Bruins become the Boston Red Sox, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman are pretty much safe from getting traded.

James Hagens

This one may be somewhat self-explanatory. He just joined the Bruins. While yes, could the team use him in a chance to possibly get Robert Thomas, sure. Is it possible to go 1-for-1 in a trade for a player like Thomas from St. Louis, probably, but it's not likely the asking price.

Hagens, in his time up in the NHL this past season, played two games, notching one assist and a 100% face-off win percentage. He could also be the soon-to-be number one center for the Bruins as they try to figure out who could follow in Patrice Bergeron's footsteps.

Fraser Minten

Fraser Minten came over in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Brandon Carlo. Minten really showed the Maple Leafs that they really lost out on a great player. He could also be in the position of being the number one center as well.

Minten, this past season, played in all 82 games for the Boston Bruins. He tallied 35 points, 17 goals, 18 assists, and a +21. Minten was seen as a solid center, but was a part of the revolving door of number one center with Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha. He was a big factor in helping get the Bruins back into the playoffs.

Morgan Geekie

Morgan Geekie had a breakout year this year for the Bruins, and they should absolutely not touch him. Geekie played 81 games this season, tallying 68 points, 39 goals, and 29 assists. In the six playoff games, he tallied four points, two goals, and two assists.

Geekie was the top scorer for the Bruins this past season, and it would be insane to see him get traded away when he is just as big, if not bigger than Pastrnak, in terms of being able to help the offense.

It will be interesting to see what the Bruins actually do this coming offseason. Will they cast some bigger nets, or keep things close to their chest?