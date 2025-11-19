Bruins' Fraser Minten could haunt the Maple Leafs for years to come

Fraser Minten is one of the youngest players in the NHL. At age 21, he played for two major NHL teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins. He is a young prospect who has shown promise to be a valued player.

Minty In Toronto

Minty was with Toronto from 2023 to early 2025, playing 4 games in 2023-24 and 15 in 2024-25. Since he is a prospect, it was believed that he would eventually become a strong player for the Maple Leafs. However, due to the upcoming playoff season, the team felt the need to trade with the Bruins. They offered our team a draft round pick and Minten in exchange for Brandon Carlo, which Boston accepted.

"Minten thought he’d be in Toronto for years.



The Leafs loved his intelligence and took him at No. 38 in the 2022 draft. He was told repeatedly by many in the organization how much they valued him and saw him as a piece of their future. " Joshua Kloke; nytimes.com

Minten, in an interview, discussed how losing a game in Toronto was hard, but he also later discussed how much easier it was to play for the Bruins. After being with the Providence Bruins for not a long time, he had his first hat trick. After a strong AHL run to end the season and an excellent NHL training camp, Minten has earned the trust of new Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. With his reliable play, he has become a mainstay on the Bruins’ penalty kill and recently enjoyed a few spins on the top line with David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov.

Min-tea in Boston

On November 8 of this year, the Maple Leafs hosted the Bruins for the first game between them this season. Ironically, it was also Fraser's first time going against the Leafs since his trade. Minten was the one who sealed the Bruins' win of that game, with 3:02 remaining in the final period, extending the Bruins' winning streak at that time to the sixth wins in a row. The Maple Leaf fanbase had very mixed feelings about this game.

As they not only lost in their own arena (again), and lost to Boston (again), their recent player secured the win for the Bruins. For Bruins fans, they are loving the deal and that the Maple Leafs actually parted ways with Minten in the trade. Part of the reason for Toronto fans' frustration is that Carlo is not playing as well for the Leafs and has been the subject of trade rumors.

Fraser has quickly become a welcome player on the team, being very polite and kind. His speed and persistent game-winning attitude will continue to take him far as he grows with our team and strong veterans.