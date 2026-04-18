The Sabres’ playoff return will turn KeyBank Center into a problem for the Bruins

While it's hard to contend with Boston as the greatest hockey city in the United States of America, Buffalo is sneakily full of diehard fans who stuck with their team through a devastating playoff drought. The last time the Buffalo Sabres were in a playoff series, the Boston Bruins defeated them in the first round in 2010. Now, in a full-circle moment, the KeyBank Center will see playoff hockey back in its city on Sunday night with a matchup between the Sabres and Bruins.

The Sabres were one of the best teams in the league on home ice this season, owning a 26-10-5 record. When Buffalo started to go on their hot streak, a playoff atmosphere returned to the KeyBank Center months before the postseason was even a guarantee. Even Bruins fans will have to appreciate the atmosphere that their team is about to walk into on Sunday night.

“Bruins are going to have to weather the storm…those first 10 minutes in Buffalo, the roof is gonna blow off…if you can get to the 10 minute mark at 0-0, you’re in a good spot.”@EvanMarinofsky looks ahead at the Bruins vs Sabres playoff matchup. pic.twitter.com/dWZBRjfRk5 — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) April 15, 2026

If the Sabres score early and keep their crowd into Game 1, things could get away from the Bruins quickly. For a team that can get undisciplined at times, battling a raucous crowd doesn't usually lead to good things. The Sabres' lack of postseason experience is one reason the Bruins' chances in this series don't seem as bad as some think, but Buffalo's home-ice advantage could even the score.

The Sabres' home-ice advantage is a problem, but we also don't really know how Boston will perform on the road against any team they could face in the postseason. The Bruins had some ugly road performances this season, culminating in a 16-16-9 record. In two road games against Buffalo this season, they suffered a 4-1 loss and took a 4-3 overtime win, but last season, the KeyBank Center was a house of horrors for some members of this core, with Buffalo winning by a combined 13-5.

The good news for the Bruins is that they were one of the top teams on home ice this season, as well. If they can take care of business at TD Garden like they have all season, they need to steal one on the road in Buffalo.