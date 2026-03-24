Boston Bruins have had their ups and downs throughout their history

Through the hockey season over the years, the Boston Bruins have gone through highs and lows of winning and losing streaks. Let's take a look at some of their highest and lowest points.

Winning Streak: Home

At the end of the 1928-29 season, the Bruins quickly developed the "Dynamite Line". The members of this team consisted of three members: Ralph "Cooney" Weiland (F), Aubrey "Dit" Clapper (RW), and James "Dutch" Gainor (F). This line is well known in Bruins history, as it was also the first ever forward line in NHL history. This line was able to contribute big numbers towards the Bruins in the team's 6th and 7th seasons, assisting in a 20-game home ice win streak. The Bruins sit at the second-longest home ice winning streak in the NHL, trailing behind the Detroit Red Wings, with 23 home ice wins.

Winning, On The Road

The longest road winning streak on the road is 12, during the 2022-23 and 23-24 seasons. It started in March 2023 and went through November. The 2022-23 season was one of the best seasons the Bruins have ever had. The Bruins who played that year had the golden standard team, breaking records for most wins and most points all-time in the NHL, all in one season. Being able to witness the team first-hand complete these goals was an amazing time to be a Boston fan.

Longest Losing Streak

One of the longest losing streaks in the team's history, at least so far, is a losing streak of 11 games, both on and off home ice. This streak started on December 3rd and was over on January 10th in the 1924-25 season, the first season of the Boston Bruins. This happened towards the end of the season, and deflated the fans, as they were hoping for stronger plays and wins near the playoff season. Since it was the first official season of the Bruins, it's understandable they were trying to find what worked best for them and their new team.

The Bruins were recently on a streak of 13 home wins, which was sadly broken by the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks had an unbelievably lucky game, due to the Bruins having no puck luck at all. The Sharks were struggling to stay in the standings, and it was clear that their chances of making the wildcard spot were not going to happen. But, of course, true to form the Bruins win against teams they shouldn't and they also lose to teams they should beat. Thankfully, the Bruins have not lost a wildcard playoff spot yet. If the team continues to lose games, they will very quickly be out of the playoffs again this year.

The Bruins fans are on the edge of their seat each game, hoping for the chance to not only make it to the playoffs this year, but to the Stanley Cup finals. We wish you luck, spoked B's!