The Bruins won’t trade these two players, but the reason why is incredibly risky

We are four days out from the NHL trade deadline and one of the teams that could make a splash in terms of some type of selling is the Boston Bruins. Between injuries to key players and the schedule getting smaller and smaller with each passing game, the Black and Gold find themselves on the outside looking in at the postseason with several teams to jump.

The odds are shrinking with each passing day as it is just not in the cards for the Bruins in 2024-25. They are not contenders and the front office needs to not avoid what needs to be done, a retool at the deadline and this off-season.

Some of Don Sweeney’s free agents this summer are getting some interest from other teams, but which players moved, if any, remains to be seen. However, two players with term remaining on their contract are reportedly drawing interest, forward Charlie Coyle and defenseman Brandon Carlo. It would be surprising to see them moved, but if Sweeney was blown away by a deal, it would have to be seriously considered.

The Bruins won't trade Brandon Carlo or Charlie Coyle, and the reason why is very risky

On his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said without coming out and saying it that Trent Frederic is likely to be moved and the jury is still out on Morgan Geekie. However, there is interest in Brad Marchand, Carlo, and Coyle, but Sweeney may hold onto those players and run it back next season.

Marchand was injured against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon and is out, but not expected to be too long. You get the feeling that Boston’s captain will decide for the front office as to whether or not he’s moved by Friday. Carlo and Coyle though? Well, they should, but likely won’t be.

Friedman went on to say that the Bruins front office may want to run it back next season and hopes that a normal off-season will reset everything as compared to the disaster that was last fall’s training camp. Between Jermey Swayman missing camp because of his contract and Elias Lindholm getting hurt, it wasn’t a very good month for the team.

Sweeney should consider moving Carlo and Coyle if he can get the right deal. Carlo is a defenseman that teams would covet not only for the remainder of this season, but beyond. Coyle is a center and forward that would deepen a team's depth for a Stanley Cup run.

Moving one or both players would be the move to do to get younger and open up more cap space. Running it back with this same group and core with Carlo and Coyle, may not have many different results, if any at all. Boston would be in the same position at this time next season as they are now. The less things change, the more they stay the same.

If we are betting, the odds to take are that both Carlo and Coyle will remain in Boston past 3 p.m. ET on Friday, but in doing so, the reason as to why to run it back next season is very risky, but it’s a risky move you think the front office would avoid taking being desperate to turn things around in 2025-26.