The Bruins get a third-round steal with electric forward Nils Bartholdsson

After taking a goaltender, Yuri Ivanov, with their first pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday morning, the Boston Bruins addressed a position where they lack much organizational depth on the wing.

In the third round, the Bruins picked Nils Bartholdsson from Sweden, and he comes with some eye-opening stats playing for Rogle BK at the U18 and U20 Nationell levels. NHL Central Scouting ranked him as the No. 33 European Skater. He had 23 goals and 19 assists in 32 games in the Swedish Juniors League.

The Bruins select Nils Bartholdsson in the third round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Boston requires some scoring wings in their prospect pool, and Bartholdsson certainly fits that mold. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder collected 55 points combined with the U18 and U20 teams with 55 points in 40 games. In the postseason, he had nine goals and eight assists in nine playoff games. Seventeen points in nine games is certainly something that is going to open some eyes at any level.

Bartholdsson has a heavy shot and is a high-dangerous shooter, according to Elite Prospects. He fits the mold of what the Bruins covet in their forwards, with the ability to get to the high-danger areas of the ice and finish with regularity.

Prospects drafted by the Bruins who come with the ability to score at all levels tend to struggle once they get into the organization. There is no need to look much further than Fabian Lysell. He was drafted as a scorer, and he put up some insane numbers before signing, but he has struggled to find his way to the NHL, being stuck down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.

Boston needs prospects who can finish and become scorers at the next level. The potential that Bartholdsson has is noticeable, and this could end up being a very good steal in the third round for the Black and Gold.