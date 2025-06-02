The Bruins are taking a wise approach with their head coaching search

In 2024-2025, the Boston Bruins had their worst season since 2006-2007, achieving their lowest point total (76) in a full 82-game season since that year. They also fired a head coach for the third time in the last decade. While fans are searching for a spark amidst the beginning of a rebuild, the Bruins are rightfully taking their time in the process.

Bruins have a handful of options to pick through

They are currently one of a handful of teams without a head coach, as Joe Sacco, who served as interim head coach, will reportedly not return in that role. There have been a few names in the news cycle, but nothing has been solidified quite yet. The leading candidates include Marco Sturm, Jay Leach, and Mitch Love.

Sturm played for the Bruins from 2005-2010, contributing during the last rebuild that the Bruins endured. He was drafted as a first-round pick by the San Jose Sharks before playing 15 seasons in the NHL. He’s only coached seven professional seasons, with four being in the NHL. He’s certainly a strong candidate and one that the Bruins are taking seriously. There was a report a few days ago suggesting that he was the Bruins' choice, but it has yet to be confirmed by the team.

Leach is a familiar name for Bruins fans, as he served as an assistant coach this past season. He also played for the Bruins, which included stints in Providence for the AHL affiliate. While not having as successful of a professional career as Sturm, Leach has coached nine years in the pros, including four as the head coach of the Providence Bruins. He deserves consideration, but it isn’t outlandish to consider him a lazy hire.

Love seems to be a long shot to fill the vacancy, but worked under the Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, who the Bruins were interested in before hiring Jim Montgomery. His understanding of that style could hold tremendous value after the Capitals had the second-best regular season in the NHL with 111 points.

Don Sweeney and company are taking their time through this process, as the draft looms in just a few weeks. This will be a wise decision if they choose someone they are comfortable and confident with. Rushing this process is not only unnecessary, but also unprofessional.