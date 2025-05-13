The Boston Bruins should not trade these two prospects in any blockbuster deal

If there is one thing that we have learned about the Boston Bruins since the disappointing 2024-25 season ended is that the front office doesn’t want to go through another season like that again. At their end of the year press media availability, they made it clear that they are expecting the Bruins to be back in the postseason as soon as next season.

For that to happen, general manager Don Sweeney must have a better off-season in terms of rebuilding the roster and getting injured players back healthy. Let’s not overlook the fact that several underperforming players must have a bounce-back season, including goalie Jeremy Swayman.

There are several ways that Sweeney could go to rebuild the roster, either through free agency, a trade, or striking gold in the Entry Draft next month in Los Angeles. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Sweeney swing big for a blockbuster deal, but if he does, he should not include two prospects.

Two prospects Bruins GM Don Sweeney should trade in any deal this summer

Let’s not sugarcoat things either, it’s not like the Bruins prospect pool is anything to write home about, but there are some prospects who would generate interest from other teams and they would want included in a blockbuster deal. Two prospects should be considered off limits, Fraser Minten and Matthew Poitras.

Minten was part of the package acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in a deal that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Bruins’ division rival. After beginning his Boston stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, Minten made his way to the NHL with the Bruins and made an impression.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Minten made the roster out of training camp next season as a center in the bottom-six, a group that needs to be figured out this off-season, as it’s crowded. Minten’s 200-foot game and decision-making were impressive, as was his shot to score his first Bruins’ goal in April against the New Jersey Devils. There is too much of an upside at a position of desperate need for Boston to move him.

Poitras shows flashes at times that he’s an everyday NHL center, but his last two seasons have been cut short in the NHL with shoulder surgery last February and being down in the AHL this season. He brought his game to another level this season in Providence and became a key contributor for the P-Bruins. Like Minten, he is someone who can grab a roster spot out of camp in the fall.

Both players are the two best center prospects the Black and Gold have had in a long time and with their struggles up the middle last year, they should be deemed not available. After them, all options should be considered in play.