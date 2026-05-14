The Boston Bruins have a clear and obvious front office decision to make

After weeks of rumors, you knew that there was a change coming in the Boston Bruins front office. I know, fans would love to see one or two front office members be sent packing, but it's not happening. Don Sweeney and Cam Neely aren't going anywhere.

Other teams think highly of some members of the Black and Gold's front office. Assistant GM Evan Gold was reportedly in the mix for the Toronto Maple Leafs GM job, but he wasn't hired. He was also reportedly in the mix and a finalist for the Vancouver Canucks job before it went to Ryan Johnson.

If Gold was hired, there was some thought that he might bring Boston's other assistant GM, Jamie Langenbrunner, with him to Western Canada. Since Gold wasn't hired, that's not happening. On Thursday, the Bruins announced that they are letting Langenbrunner pursue other opportunities in the NHL.

Jamie Langenbrunner leaving Bruins front office

Boston issued a statement on Thursday that they are letting Langenbrunner pursue other opportunities after his tenure at Warrior Ice Arena.

"The Boston Bruins have agreed to allow Jamie Langenbrunner to pursue other opportunities in the National Hockey League. The organization wishes Jamie and his family all the best moving forward."

So what's next for the Bruins? You get the feeling that it's only a matter of time before they lose Gold to another job. He's been linked to multiple jobs, so he's generating enough interest to be hired somewhere.

As far as replacing Langenbrunner goes, does former Bruins legend Zdeno Chara get promoted within the organization? What about Adam McQuaid getting an expanded role in the front office? Chara getting the promotion would be gold to fans' ears and is something that the organization needs. You get the feeling that he has a bright future in the front office in the NHL, and hopefully, it's in Boston. However, it's going to be fascinating to see what the organization decides to do.