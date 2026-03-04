The bold Simon Nemec swing that could reshape the Bruins’ blue line

Every hockey media outlet in the world is reporting that the Boston Bruins are chasing a right-shot defenseman at the trade deadline. Some are skeptical about buying in a year when they are still trying to rebuild the team, and others think the Eastern Conference is wide open and that the prospect pool is rebuilt enough that the Bruins can have the best of both worlds.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, and MacKenzie Weegar. They are all names that the Bruins are circling in rumors. They are veteran defensemen on aging contracts that could help the team this season, but the long-term outlook is a little cloudy. So, why wouldn't Don Sweeney attempt to trade for a right-shot defenseman that can help the team this season, but also be part of the blueline for the next decade-plus?

Could Simon Nemec be a target for the Bruins?

You might be wondering why the New Jersey Devils would be looking to trade a 22-year-old defenseman as one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. It feels like they'd want to hold on to a young blueliner for the future, but the Devils have no interest in going through a rebuild. The team is looking for forwards that will help them contend next season, and they could be willing to trade Nemec to do it.

Going to be interesting to see what happens on the Simon Nemec front. Devils are taking calls on the second overall pick from '22. No shortage of teams checking in. New Jersey happy to keep him, but if there's a deal that upgrades their forwards in a real way, they're going to… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2026

If the Bruins are looking to package Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei, this is the kind of deal they should be making. The rumors are in the early stages, so the type of return package is unknown, but you have to believe the Devils are looking for a haul. The right-side of the defense for the Bruins is bare, while AHLers like Frederic Brunet are waiting to take Lohrei's spot. The system's center depth will also improve once they sign James Hagens and Andre Gasseau after the NCAA season ends.

Could the Bruins throw together a package that includes some combination of Lohrei, Poitras, Casey Mittelstadt (to help the Devils right away), and a draft pick? If you're landing a top-four right shot 22-year-old defender, that return is worth it. Anyone who paid attention to Slovakia at the Olympics knows that Nemec has some massive potential.

The noise is starting to get louder that the Bruins could be the fit for Nemec. If I'm Tom Fitzgerald, I'm holding on to the defender. But luckily, he seems to be ready to make a mistake here.