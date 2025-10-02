Bruins' big free agent signing knew Boston was a perfect fit long before this summer

When free agency began on July 1, Boston Bruins fans were waiting to see what would be general manager Don Sweeney's big move. When the dust settled, it wasn't the big move fans were hoping for.

The big move was signing a gritty forward, Tanner Jeannot, to a five-year, $17 million contract with an annual $3.4 million AAV. His numbers are not going to blow you away, but he brings a physicality that the Black and Gold have been missing. However, he knew before free agency opened that he would be a good fit for the Black and Gold.

Tanner Jeannot knew Boston was a good fit before free agency began

When Jeannot was playing for the Los Angeles Kings against the Bruins, he liked the style they played and thought it could be a fit for him once free agency opened. As it turned out, Sweeney, first-year head coach Marco Sturm, and Boston had an interest.

“You go from ending the year and then getting home and getting settled and really having time to think about it to, ‘Boom,’ it’s already here, and where are we going to be going?” said Jeannot. “I think Boston was always kind of a place that played a style that I feel like I try to embody. So even throughout the years playing against them, it’s like, ‘Oh, I think I could be a really good fit in a place like this.’

So, when we found out that they were interested, it definitely piqued my interest, and I just kind of went through some talks and figured it was going to be a really good fit. So, yeah, it happened quick, it just happens a lot at once. So, it feels like it’s happening quick in the moment, but now I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

His preseason games have shown a little to fans what the Bruins are going to be getting. Again, he's not going to blow you away with production, but occasionally he'll run into a goal and make a nice pass to set up a teammate, but a physical presence in the bottom-six will suit him just fine. He's a tough player to play against on the forecheck and takes the body in all three zones. He wins a lot of one-on-one and board battles, something Strum will like. Tanner Jeannot and the Boston Bruins were a match waiting to come together, and now we'll see just how well it can be in 2025-26.