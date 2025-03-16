Struggling Boston Bruins forward frustrates fans with quote after Lightning loss

Stop me if you've heard this before in 2024-25, the horn sounds to end a period or game at the TD Garden and the Boston Bruins are booing. Oh yeah, that's right, it happened way too many times this season. Either you're getting that or a "Fire Sweeney" chant. Take your pick.

While it's easy to bash Boston's general manager, Don Sweeney, it is understandable as he is the one who put together the roster that is on pace to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fading from the Eastern Conference wild card spot, the Black and Gold accomplished something embarrassing during their Saturday night 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at home.

For the second time this season, which is really unbelievable, the Bruins went through a whole 20-minute period without landing a shot on the net. They were outshot, 20-0, by Tampa Bay in the second period and outscored 3-0.

That's right, the visitors registered 20 shots while Boston didn't get one on Andrei Vasilevskiy. It happened back in November against the Ottawa Senators in the third period. Following the game, a struggling Bruins forward dropped what feels like the same line after another bad loss.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm drops repeated quote after embarrassing loss to Lightning

Elias Lindholm was the big off-season free agent signing last season and to say that this season has not gone the way he or the Bruins would like, is a major understatement. He had a goal and an assist in the loss on Saturday night, but after the game, he gave a quote that seems like it's becoming a common theme from the Black and Gold's locker room after games like the one against Tampa Bay.

"It was embarrassing,'' said Lindholm. "The compete level was nowhere to be found. Unacceptable. The fans pay a lot of money to come here and watch us play. They have every right to boo when the effort was like that. The second period was the worst I've seen us play this year."

It feels like this is becoming a nightly quote from anyone inside the locker room after a loss. It was embarrassing and has been embarrassing this season, but every time something like this is said, there doesn't seem to be much of a change the next time out. I can tell you, these types of quotes are not winning over Bruins fans.