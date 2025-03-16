Boston Bruins' embarrassing season hits a new low with unthinkable stat

It's difficult enough to score a goal on Andrei Vasilevskiy over a 60-minute game, never mind making things too easy for him. I mean, the Bruins didn't even make him break a sweat. Oh yeah, and they hit another rock-bottom in 2024-25.

Tied 1-1 with the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period, the Black and Gold fired eight shots at Vasilevskiy with Elias Lindholm's shot getting by him late in the period to even things up. The second period was total domination from the Lightning. How much did they dominate? Well, Vasilevskiy never needed to take a hit from his water bottle.

In the decisive middle period, Tampa Bay scored three goals on 20 shots and honestly, if it wasn't for almost a half dozen spectacular saves from Jermey Swayman, it would have been a lot worse than 4-1 after 40 minutes. But it felt like it was a lot worse. That's because the Black and Gold failed to register a shot on the goal. That's right, a bagel. It's not the first time this year it's happened.

Bruins reach second embarrassing feat of 2024-25

This was the second time this year that Boston went through a whole 20-minute period without. They did it on Nov. 9 against former teammate Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators who rallied for an overtime win that night. According to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, the last time the Bruins went a whole period without a registered shot on the goal was on Oct. 13, 2007 against the San Jose Sharks in the Bay Area.

In fact, Vasilevskiy only needed to make 10 saves the entire game with Boston only getting four shots on the net in the final period when a Marat Khusnutdinov's shot in the opening minute found its way by the Tampa Bay goalie. The loss is another frustrating one in the 2024-25 season for the Black and Gold that can't end quick enough at this point.