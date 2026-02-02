Soaring Bruins prospect becomes Providence all-time franchise scoring leader

One thing that has been an issue for Boston Bruins forward prospects in recent years has been the inability to make the Black and Gold's roster thanks to free agent signings from general manager Don Sweeney. It has been an issue, prospects being blocked.

With roster spots limited in Boston, that has made the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) are a wagon with the talent they roll out on a nightly basis. Matthew Poitras was recently called up to Boston with injuries to centers Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha. It wasn't surprising that Poitras was called up, as just two games are remaining before the Olympic Break that begins for the league on Friday.

One prospect who has been very good in the AHL during his time in the Bruins organization is Georgii Merkulov. An unsigned free agent out of Ohio State, he has had a few cups of coffee in the NHL with Boston, but he has thrived in Providence. On Sunday, he set a franchise record in a 3-0 shutout of the Charlotte Checkers in North Carolina.

Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov becomes franchise's al-time leader in points

Merkulov picked up an assist on a goal by defenseman Victor Soderstrom, and the apple was his 211th career point as a P-Bruin. Who did Merkulov pass for the points record for Providence? None other than Andy Hilbert, who played from 2001-05 in Providence.

Since signing with the Black and Gold, Merkulov has played in 11 games in Boston and has one assist while averaging just 12:18 a night. He played for the Bruins on Nov. 28 against the New York Rangers in the annual game the day after Thanksgiving. He logged 10:35 on 14 shifts with a plus/minus of minus-1. It remains to be seen what his future with the organization holds.

With the win over Charlotte, Providence is 32-8-1 and three points up on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for first place in the Atlantic Division.