Boston Bruins News: Matthew Poitras, Andrew Peeke, Marco Sturm, injured superstar

On Saturday, the Boston Bruins held a practice outside in Tampa Bay. Yes, that's right, Tampa Bay, Florida, is where the Bruins practiced outside. What a world.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play the Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday night at 6:30 on ESPN. Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke is someone who grew up in Florida and hasn't played too much outdoor hockey growing up.

“I’ve only skated on an outdoor rink, or even a pond, less than 10 times total,” Peeke said.

As far as head coach Marco Sturm goes, he is going to be coaching an outdoor game in Florida and was impressed that the NHL was able to get it done, even though it took years of planning.

“It’s pretty incredible that we actually play here in Florida. That means good job by the NHL. These guys have done a terrific job getting this even done,” Sturm said. “I found out today, they’ve been working on this for the last five years. So good for them, and that’s why we have a beautiful event here in Florida, and hopefully more to come.”

Bruins will be shorthanded against Lightning

Boston will play the game minus their top two centers, Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha, after each was injured in the last two games. That means there are going to be some serious line changes, with youngster Matthew Poitras slotting between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic on the third line.

“Those two guys are great veterans, great leaders,'' said Sturm. "They will take care of [Poitras]...I think for him, I just want him to go out there and be himself and play a good two-way game.”

Marat Khusnutdinov will reportedly center the first line between Morgan and David Pastrnak. Thank goodness the Olympic Break is right around the corner.

Brad Marchand injured

Boston will head to South Florida after playing Tampa Bay and visit the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers before the break. Former Bruins captain Brad Marchand was injured in Florida's 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night and missed Saturday afternoon's 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He is listed day-to-day.