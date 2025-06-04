Signing veteran forward would be a major disaster for the Boston Bruins

As we are about to begin the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, that means we are in June and less than 30 days away from free agency beginning. It remains to be seen which big-name free agents hit the market before noon on July 1.

One player who is expected to hit the open market is Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, and there will be no shortage of suitors for him in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Now, of course, he could strike an unforeseen deal with Toronto to remain with the Leafs and let them run it back with their core.

As weird as that sounds, you have to remember that they were the one team in the East this postseason who had the Panthers facing elimination. They won the first two games at home in the second round series, only to lose four of the last five games. We might not be having this conversation if Toronto had taken down the defending Stanley Cup champs. If Marner does indeed hit free agency, the Boston Bruins need to stay far away and pass.

The Bruins should avoid a colossal mistake with Mitch Marner

There is no doubt about the talent that Marner has. In seven of the last eight seasons, he has eclipsed the 20-goal mark, twice potting 30-plus goals. This season, he had 27 goals and dished out a career-high 75 assists for his first career 100-point season. However, the problem with Marner has never been about the regular season, but the postseason.

In two rounds this season and 13 games, he had two goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs, and that has been his postseason history: struggle to produce when his team desperately needs him to. The Bruins have seen this first-hand themselves in the playoffs.

Boston has around $28 million in free agency available, and if they gave Marner what he is rumored, around $13-14 million would be a huge mistake. This offseason, money needs to be spent wisely, and that would not be spending it wisely. There are several needs that the Black and Gold have, along with retaining their own free agents and signing some in the open market.

Last year, money was thrown at Elias Lindholm, and it turned out to be a swing and miss for now, but general manager Don Sweeney can’t have that happen again this summer, and that’s the feeling you get with Marner if the Bruins throw a bag at him. Spread the bag elsewhere.