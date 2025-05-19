Panthers star follows Brad Marchand to fire shots at Maple Leafs media & fans

One of the more popular teams in the NHL is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whether it's their fan base or other teams' fan bases, there are a lot of eyes on them in the postseason. They have not won a championship since 1967, and every year is "the year" according to their fan base.

This season was the year that their very talented core was supposed to take the next and make deep playoff run. There was no Boston Bruins standing in their way as the postseason history between the two is widely known. No Black and Gold was suppose to open the door for Auston Matthews and company.

In their second-round series against the Florida Panthers, they were two wins away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, but lost four out of the last five games to be eliminated in seven games. Another gut-punch to a fanbase that has received so many over the last half century-plus. Following the loss on Sunday night, former Bruins forward Brad Marchand called out the Maple Leafs fans and media, and on Monday, Matthew Tkachuk did the same.

Matthew Tkachuk doubles down taking a shot at the Maple Leafs fanbase

On the Spittin' Chicklets podcast, Tkachuck basically doubled down on what Marchand said in calling out the fanbase. Like Marchand, Tkachuk believes the fan base pressure put on them weighs on them, and he is glad he doesn't have to deal with the same thing in South Florida.

“I mean, I think we played well. But it’s not all about us,'' Tkachuk said. "Sometimes you feel bad for them because they’ve got some unbelievable players and a great team. I was actually saying this to some of the guys last night.



"Like, if that team wasn’t in Toronto—dealing with all the outside noise and the circus that comes with it—they’d be an unbelievable team and so tough to play against. They just have so much to deal with. And honestly, I feel bad. We don’t have to deal with that in Florida. I feel like that’s what makes me and my team so lucky. But you almost use that pressure against them, you know? The expectations and scrutiny they face day in and day out."



There is a reason why the Maple Leafs have been a punch line each spring when they are bounced in the playoffs in either the first or second round, and NHL fans love getting a shot of Maple Leafs Square and the misery on the fans' faces. If the fans aren't going to listen to Marchand and Tkachuk, then they will continue the pain and misery going forward. Thachuk is right about one thing, they do have the talent to be an unbelievable team.