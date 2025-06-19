Should the Boston Bruins Trade Jeremy Swayman to the Edmonton Oilers for a Blockbuster Haul?

The Boston Bruins endured a disappointing 2024-25 season, finishing with a 33-39-10 record, totaling 76 points, and placing 8th in the Atlantic Division, missing the playoffs. With the team struggling, questions loom about the roster’s future.

At the heart of the debate is goaltender Jeremy Swayman, whose eight-year, $66 million contract was intended to solidify him as Boston’s cornerstone in the net. Instead, his career-worst performance (3.11 GAA, .888 save percentage, 176 goals allowed) and a disruptive contract holdout have sparked speculation: Should the Bruins trade the 26-year-old to the Edmonton Oilers, who are desperate to maximize Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s primes with an elite goaltender, for a transformative haul?

The Case for Trading Swayman

Boston’s goaltending faltered after trading Linus Ullmark to Ottawa, thrusting Swayman into the starter’s role. The pressure of a full-time job, compounded by a holdout that disrupted his preparation, led to a season of inconsistency. Despite his strong track record (a .914 save percentage or better from 2020-21 to 2023-24 and a 2022-23 Jennings Trophy), Swayman’s 2024-25 struggles have raised doubts about his ability to anchor a struggling team.

The Oilers, coming off a 5-1 loss to Florida in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, are a team on the cusp of a championship. McDavid (28 points) and Draisaitl (27 points) dominated the playoffs, but goaltenders Stuart Skinner (.896 save percentage, 2.81 GAA) and Calvin Pickard struggled against Florida’s attack. Edmonton’s reported interest in Swayman during the season indicates they see him as the key to pushing them over the top. For Boston, this presents a chance to capitalize on Swayman’s value and address critical roster deficiencies.

"At the early part of the season, they made a serious inquiry to Boston about Jeremy Swayman."



Oilersnation Everyday Presented by @bostonpizza pic.twitter.com/1rzJvL0GNC — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) June 17, 2025

A trade with Edmonton could yield a significant package. Insiders have suggested deals centered around Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a two-way center with a $5.125 million cap hit through 2029, plus a first-round pick and a prospect. Nugent-Hopkins, 31, would fill Boston’s pressing need for a top-six center, pairing his playmaking (44 points in 2024-25) and power-play skill with David Pastrnak while strengthening defensive play. A first-round pick would provide flexibility for a retool, particularly with aging veterans like Charlie Coyle and Pastrnak facing uncertain futures. Including Skinner in the deal could offer a younger, cost-controlled goaltender to pair with a veteran free agent, mitigating the loss of Swayman.

The Risks of Keeping Swayman

Keeping Swayman is a gamble. At 26, he has the potential to rebound, especially if Boston bolsters its defense. His past success in a tandem with Ullmark suggests he thrives with support. However, the Bruins’ roster lacks the depth to protect him. A weak blue line and underperforming forwards like Jake DeBrusk exposed Boston, allowing 15.2 high-danger scoring chances per game in 2024-25, per NHL analytics. Without significant upgrades, Swayman’s $8.25 million cap hit could strain Boston’s cap, hindering a retool around Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.

Moreover, Swayman’s trade value is at its peak. Edmonton’s urgency to win a Cup with McDavid and Draisaitl, both in their primes at 28 and 29, creates a seller’s market. The Oilers’ willingness to part with a player like Nugent-Hopkins, a power-play anchor and penalty killer, reflects their desperation. Waiting risks Swayman’s value declining if his struggles persist or if Edmonton pursues other goaltenders, such as Juuse Saros or John Gibson.

The Path Forward

Trading Swayman would signal a retool rather than a rebuild. Nugent-Hopkins and additional assets could address immediate needs while keeping Boston competitive. A first-round pick could be used to acquire a young defenseman or draft a high-upside prospect, ensuring long-term stability. Skinner, at 26, provides a fallback in net, with his .896 save percentage indicating potential behind a stronger defense.

Alternatively, retaining Swayman and investing in defensive upgrades could restore his form. Free-agent signings or smaller trades could strengthen the blue line, allowing Swayman to return to his 2022-23 brilliance. However, this approach depends on navigating a tight cap and a thin prospect pool, making a blockbuster trade more appealing.

The Bruins face a critical decision. Trading Jeremy Swayman to Edmonton for a package built around Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a first-round pick, and additional assets could reshape the roster, addressing needs at center and providing future flexibility. While Swayman’s potential as a franchise goaltender remains, his down year and Boston’s struggles make now the ideal time to maximize his value. With the Oilers desperate to end their Cup drought and capitalize on McDavid and Draisaitl’s primes, Boston has an opportunity to secure a haul that sets the franchise up for years to come. The question is whether the Bruins are bold enough to act.