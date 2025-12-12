Shorthanded Bruins ground Jets with six-goal outburst

To say that the Boston Bruins were facing a huge three-game road trip would be an understatement. They were finally getting healthy, getting both David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy back in the lineup, facing a struggling Winnipeg Jets on the second stop.

They began the trip with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and were looking to grab two more points against the Jets. They fell behind early, but rallied to win their fourth in a row, while outscoring their opponents, 20-8, in that stretch.

It wasn't all good for the Black and Gold. They lost defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to an injury in the first period, then Viktor Arvidsson to an injury in the second period. Taking a 4-3 lead into the third period, Boston was able to pull away late with goals from Elias Lindholm and Pastrnak to tie the Tampa Bay Lightning in the standings.

Bruins use three-goal first period outburst to beat Jets

After falling behind 1-0, the Bruins stuck to their game and scored three goals in a span of 2:44 in the opening period to take the lead for good. They did it on the strength of two power-play goals when the Jets took two offensive-zone penalties.

Pastrnak scored his first of two goals on the man advantage with a snipe over the shoulder of Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie to tie the game. After the Jets took a second penalty in the Bruins' zone, Casey Mittlestadt gave Boston the lead with a power play goal. Forty seconds later, Sean Kuraly scored on a breakaway when he roofed a backhander over Comrie for a 3-1 lead.

MITTSY WITH THE RIP pic.twitter.com/WMk6v0mgCG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 12, 2025

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 Winnipeg shots, and the Black and Gold sealed the game with two third-period goals. The bigger concern, however, is the injuries mounting again. The Bruins will be off completely on Friday and practice Saturday, so there will be no updates from Marco Sturm until then. before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Wild.