Shorthanded Bruins face daunting task against surging Lightning in unique setup

Don't look now, but two of the hottest teams in the Atlantic Division are meeting on Sunday night. That's right, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the hottest teams in the division. Who would have thought that a month ago? Maybe Tampa Bay, but Boston?

That's where we are. The Lightning are leading the division, sitting on top of the division with 72 points, and the Black and Gold are five back with 67. Boston currently holds the second and final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. There is still a long way to go after the Olympic Break before considering Boston a postseason team this year. Their depth will be out to the test against Tampa Bay on Sunday night in a unique game in Central Florida.

Bruins and Lightning square off in Stadium Series outside in FLORIDA

The Bruins will play the Lightning in the Stadium Series Sunday night outside at Raymond James Stadium in what is a monster matchup. Boston will do it shorthanded without their top two centers, Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha. They remained back in Boston seeking more medical attention after each suffered upper-body injuries in games against the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.

You might be thinking of a Stadium Series outside in Florida. Yes, a Stadium Series Game in Florida in February. This should be some atmosphere, to say the least.

This is an odd home game for the Lightning, being outside, but they will be looking to extend their seven-game home winning streak. Boston will be looking to younger forwards Fraser Minten and Matthew Poitras to carry the load, minus Lindholm and Zacha. Both teams enter the game 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, which means something has to give outdoors in Florida, which is weird to hear each time it is mentioned.