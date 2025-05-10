Several mock drafts have the Boston Bruins picking different players with 7th pick

If there was ever a more fitting result for the Boston Bruins this off-season, it was on Monday night. During the NHL Draft Lottery, instead of catching a break and ending up with a top draft pick, they landed at the lowest spot they could have, at No. 7.

When it comes time to make the pick next month in the NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles, there will be plenty of options for Boston general manager Don Sweeney and his scouts to draft. Now that the lottery order has been set, it's mock draft season, something Bruins fans are not used to. Generally, the Black and Gold are not drafting in the lottery, or they traded their first-round pick at previous trade deadlines.

Now that the draft order has been set, it's mock draft season, and some recent mock drafts have the Bruins taking different players. Let's take a look at some possible names fans should get to know.

Bleacher Report

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report did a mock draft, and he had the Bruins selecting one of the better prospects that will be available. I doubt that Victor Eklund makes it that far down, but if he did, what a steal that would be.

He's not a center, which is the Bruins' biggest need, but he would vault up the Boston prospect pool for wings if he fell to them. The 5-foot-11, 161-pounder is the young brother of San Jose Sharks William and Victor is the second international skater according to NHL Central Scouting. This would be a nice addition if he's available at No. 7.

NHL.com

Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale of NHL.com each made a selection for the Bruins, and ironically, they both chose the same player, another wing in Porter Martone, who plays a physical game and is a highly-touted offensive player.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound right wing put up crazy numbers this season with 27 goals and 61 assists for 98 points in 57 games. He has 20 power-play points. His upside comparison is Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, which is a comparison that would excite Bruins fans should they draft Martone.

Daily Faceoff

Believe it or not, we finally have a mock draft with the Bruins selecting a center. Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff has the Bruins selecting Brady Martin, who he gave rave reviews to and is one of his favorite players in the draft.

His work ethic all over the ice is a huge upside and he is considered a riser in this draft. The Bruins would love to add a center that plays a solid 200-foot game and plays with the energy and aggressivness that Martin does. You would have to think that the front office is circling in on some centers and if they don't like whose available, then there's always grabbing the young winger they need.