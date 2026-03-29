Stuck in a heated playoff race, the Ottawa Senators began a trip through Florida on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They entered the game one point out of the final Eastern Conference wild card spot. Just like every other team, points are at a premium. Every night, even loser points.

Things started well for the Senators, who led 2-0 after the first period. Things were looking good. However, they allowed the final four goals of the game and lost 4-2. Playing a Tampa Bay team that was shorthanded, it felt like a big missed opportunity.

One thing that a lot of people noticed pregame was that James Reimer got the start between the pipes for Ottawa, not former Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark. That was a surprise after he played on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins in what was a 4-3 shootout loss. After the game, head coach Travis Green asked why Ullmark didn't start, and well, let's just say that he didn't beat around the bush.

Senators coach Travis Green throws former Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark under the bus

After the loss, Green was asked why Reimer played and not Ullmark. Given that Ottawa doesn't play again until Tuesday night in South Florida against the Florida Panthers, and coming off an off-day for the Sens.

“I want to play Linus every night,'' said Green. "But he needed a rest, and he wasn't available to start tonight."

Wow. Ok, then. Acquired from the Bruins two summers ago in a trade that sent Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and a draft pick to Boston, Ullmark signed an extension that pays him $8.25 million a year. In the heat of a playoff race, this isn't going to sit well with Senators fans, nor should it.

Ullmark missed some time earlier this season, dealing with mental health issues, and was away from the team. He thankfully got the help he needed and is Ottawa's best option to get into the playoffs. Instead, he apparently wasn't available to start, and the Sens lost. It's going to be interesting to see where things go from here. However, this isn't a great look for Ullmark or the team. Green clearly is sending a message to his goalie.