Revisiting the Linus Ullmark trade: Bruins are coming out on top

When the Boston Bruins tried to bury the Linus Ullmark trade during Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, fans knew that even the front office wasn't sure if it was going to be a good deal. The Bruins were trying to nab a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and they felt this deal with the Ottawa Senators was the best way to do so, given the event was quickly approaching.

The Bruins used the first-round pick they acquired to draft Dean Letourneau, which also turned some heads, considering it was more of a gamble than a sure-fire thing. With Boston's shoddy-looking prospect group, the fans would've liked to see a more recognizable prospect than a massive power forward who was playing Canadian Prep hockey.

Two other pieces in the deal were Mark Kastelic and Joonas Korpisalo, and everyone wondered why the Bruins were acquiring another fourth-liner with a lack of skill to help a team that lacked scoring punch. Korpisalo was a given, considering Ottawa had to make space in their goalie room and Jeremy Swayman needed a backup.

Bruins are coming out on top

Even though we don't always agree with Don Sweeney's decision-making, this Ullmark deal shows that even the perceived worst front offices can make some smart moves that no one sees coming. Sweeney and co. took a massive risk with this return, but it is already paying off just a year and a half after it was made.

Kastelic was a fine addition to the fourth line last season and earned himself a two-year contract extension. He moved up to the third line at times this season and is on pace for a career year. With his two goals against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, he already has a new career-high with six.

Korpisalo has been a fine backup for Swayman and could eventually be a trade piece that gets the Bruins an even bigger return on this investment. With the Providence goalies excelling, there's a chance that Boston could flip Korpisalo to a team needing help and recall Michael DiPietro.

Last but not least, Letourneau is showing in his second season at Boston College that Sweeney made the right decision drafting him. He has 17 points in 16 games this season, a far cry from his three assists in 36 games in his freshman year. Letourneau now looks like a dominant force in the NCAA, which is something we didn't see during the 2024-25 campaign.

No fan wants to see Ullmark fail in Ottawa, but his performance this season makes the deal an even bigger win for the Bruins. He has an .877 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average, while also struggling to stay healthy in his two years in Canada's capital.

16 good games from Letourneau and a year and a half of fourth-line service from Kastelic isn't enough to give the Bruins the decision just yet. However, the deal is looking much better than it did on June 24, 2024.