3 second round targets for the Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft

The Boston Bruins don't own their second-round pick this season after trading it away in a deal with the Washington Capitals. However, they acquired two second-round picks in various trades, allowing them to target some steals. The Bruins had some good fortune in the first round when they landed James Hagens, but we can't call the draft a victory yet until we see what they can do in the second round.

Luca Romano

Luca Romano could be a redundant selection as he offers a similar toolbox to Hagens. The issue is that the Bruins' prospect cupboard is bare, especially in the area of high-end skill. Romano's skill started to shine through as the OHL season progressed, and his top-end speed would undoubtedly thrill fans at TD Garden.

Romano isn't just a one-trick pony. He also has a tireless motor and can be defensively responsible. He was on an upward trajectory for most of the past season, and while the biggest question is whether he will slide to the Bruins' first pick of Saturday at 51, Boston shouldn't pass him up if he is there.

Benjamin Kevan

Speaking of skill, there aren't many players in the draft who have more of it than Benjamin Kevan. He has tons of skill, vision, and speed, which are all assets the Bruins are chasing in this year's draft. Sweeney could hope that Kevan falls to their second pick of the round at 61, as adding Hagens, Romano, and Kevan in the same draft would be a massive improvement on their skill issue.

Kevan does have some parts of his game to work on, notably his defensive awareness and physicality. It could take some time for him to find a niche in the NHL, but if he does, he could be one of the steals of the weekend.

Hayden Paupanekis

Maybe the Bruins opt to use one of their picks on a reliable two-way center instead of loading up on skill, and that wouldn't be a bad idea. Hayden Paupanekis is more of a long-term project, but there's nothing stopping him from being a valuable third-line center for whichever team selects him at this year's draft.

Paupanekis will play a massive role with the Memorial Cup-host Kelowna Rockets next season, and the experience of playing in the WHL on a contending team could be the boost he needs.