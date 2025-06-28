Bruins fans can't believe their luck in James Hagens' fall down the draft board

Boston Bruins fans were starting to get very excited about the prospect of James Hagens falling to them at seventh overall in the draft. Hagens was a possible first overall pick heading into his draft year, but a rough start to his career at Boston College led him to slide in the rankings. Still, Hagens was a point-per-game player by the end of the season and was also a star for the United States at the World Junior Championship.

The Long Island native will now take on a full-time residence in Boston after he finishes his career at Boston College. It's unclear when Hagens will decide to make the jump, but the Bruins are hoping it's sooner rather than later.

Hagens had the honor of having his pick announced by Adam Sandler, who wore the new Bruins jerseys that are reminiscent of the one he wears in the movie Happy Gilmore. It set the table for one of the better fan reactions of the night.

Don Sweeney when he saw James Hagens slide past pick No. 6 pic.twitter.com/j7mOjW1ZYM — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) June 28, 2025

It wasn't just the fans that had ecstatic reactions to the Hagens pick, as members of the Boston media were also very excited about the possibility of covering the Boston College standout. Reporter Evan Marinofsky spoke for everyone when he exploded at the Bruins' pick.

Safe to say @EvanMarinofsky was excited after the Bruins drafted Hagens



“They got him, they got James Hagens!”



LIVE Bruins Beat: 2025 Bruins Draft Show w/ @EvanMarinofsky & @CarlCorazzini: https://t.co/q7JM1aGrve pic.twitter.com/lDdCN06eW9 — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) June 28, 2025

One of the biggest Bruins fans in the national spotlight is What Chaos podcast host Pete Blackburn. If his reaction is any indication, Bruins fans are ready for Hagens to start playing as soon as possible.

JAMES HAGENS IS A BOSTON BRUIN https://t.co/gu4si4NCEP — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 28, 2025

While Hagens might've had a disappointing 2024-25 season, his ceiling is undeniable. Whether he returns to Boston College or signs with the Bruins, Hagens' 2025-26 season will be the first step in becoming a legend in Boston.