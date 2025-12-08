The problem with having a ton of success in the AHL is that other organizations will start circling the players on that roster as potential fixes for their NHL issues. Two teams the Boston Bruins are now eyeing for looking at some of their AHL players are the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, and it isn't hard to see what those two teams have in common.

Scouts from Edmonton, Toronto requested credentials. San Jose is here — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) December 7, 2025

The Maple Leafs and Oilers are both in the middle of some goaltending issues. Toronto is currently struggling through injuries to both Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. The oft-injured Woll suffered another lower-body injury last week and is still on a week-to-week basis, while Stolarz hasn't skated since Craig Berube lifted him from the game against the Bruins early in November.

They are currently rolling with a duo of Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov, who were going to be the Toronto Marlies' goaltending tandem this past offseason before the injuries occurred. While it'd be interesting to add another AHL goaltender to that mix, the Leafs might want to see if DiPietro is a better option than Akhtyamov.

The Oilers are also still struggling with their goaltending issues. The team's offense has been heating up recently, as it has for the past few seasons, but Edmonton might not want to tempt fate for a third straight year and go into the playoffs with Stuart Skinner.

Oilers' general manager Stan Bowman could be regretting not putting in a claim for DiPietro at the start of the season when he was on the wire. Now, after the goaltender's hot start, the Oilers might have to give a considerable return to pry him from Boston's hands.

Rival teams could be circling Bruins' talent during a time of need

It's hard to blame any team for scouting DiPietro. He has a .926 save percentage and a 2.08 goals-against average so far this season, but has been struggling over his last two starts with back-to-back losses, and a save percentage in the .800s in his past three games. The game the Leafs and Oilers watched was a 13-save on 15 shots performance in a 3-1 loss.

The San Jose Sharks being at the game adds a different wrinkle, as they are fine in their long-term goaltending situation with Yaroslav Askarov. The speculation is that the Sharks might have some interest in Fabian Lysell if he becomes available, which would make sense given their growing young forward pool. Lysell could be another offensive threat that lines up with the rest of the forwards age-wise.