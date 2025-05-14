Rising Bruins prospect has a hysterical response to an NHL superstars encounter

When the Boston Bruins season came to an end, it was only a matter of time before it was announced that several members of the organization would be heading over to play in the IIHF World Championships, which is customary for NHL teams who miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Even teams eliminated early in the postseason have players continuing their season in the tournament.

The Bruins have some of their top players, David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, and Jeremy Swayman, just to highlight a few, playing in the tournament, along with some prospects. Mason Lohrei is playing for Team USA, and Dans Locmelis is suiting up for Latvia. So far in the tournament, Locmelis has three goals and an assist, and his performance so far has not gone lost by one NHL superstar.

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby praises Dans Locmelis

After Canada beat Latvia, 7-1, in the tournament, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby approached Locmelis about his performance, and the 21-year-old Boston forward was, shall we say, starstruck?

Per a Latvia reporter, Mārtiņš Kļavenieks posted on X and via Google translation, Locmelis was taken back by the Peguins star. “Canadian national team captain Sidney Crosby reportedly approached Dan (Locmelis) after the World Cup game against Latvia, tapped him on the shoulder, and praised his performance on the (ice). Dan was reportedly confused and didn’t know how to respond.”

On one hand, it’s funny that Locmelis was starstruck by Crosby coming to give him praise, and on the other hand, it speaks to his play so far in the tournament. Signed to his entry-level deal out of the University of Massachusetts when the Minutemen were eliminated in the NCAA Tournament in March, Locmelis impressed in his short American Hockey League (AHL) stint with the Providence Bruins. Now, it appears that one NHL superstar is taking notice, which is hopefully a good sign moving forward for Locmelis and the Bruins.