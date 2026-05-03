Revisiting Causeway Crowd's Boston Bruins & Buffalo Sabres bold playoff predictions

The Buffalo Sabres finished off the Boston Bruins on Friday night at the TD Garden with a 4-1 Game 6 victory. It wasn't surprising that the Sabres advanced, as they were the better team overall.

Now that the series is in the books, let's take a look back and revisit our bold predictions.

1. Bruins have more power plays than the Sabres

Sabres fans are cute. Every single game they lost in the series, it was the ref's fault. However, they ended up with more power plays than the Bruins in the series. In Game 6, they had four power plays and the Bruins none.

Nobody went to the penalty box more than the Bruins this season, and Buffalo was able to get under their skin and frustrate them, and it led to power plays. If Buffalo's power play could have converted more, then there would have been no need for a Game 6.

Predictions: 0-1

2. Bruins fourth line scores multiple goals

This was a winner. Boston's fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic scored two of the Black and Gold's 12 goals in the series. They were one of Marco Sturm's best lines in the series and, well. That's never a good thing.

Jeannot opened the scoring in Game 3 with a second-period goal, before Kuraly scored a shorthanded goal in the third period of Game 4 in a 6-1 Sabres victory.

Predictions: 1-1

3. James Hagens scores first NHL goal in series

Well, before the series, it wouldn't have been surprising if Boston's top prospect scored. He only ended up playing in three games as he was a healthy scratch for the final three games. He played well, but the series turned in Buffalo's favor in Game 3 when Bowen Byram's second-period goal deflected off Hagens and past Jeremy Swayman.

Predictions: 1-2

4. Bruins win two games in Buffalo

When the series began, if you said that the Bruins were going to win two games in Buffalo, then they would have won the series. Well, that wasn't the case. They won Games 2 and 5 in Western New York, but lost all three games at the TD Garden. Stunning for a team that had so much success at home in the regular season.

Predictions: 2-3

5. Bruins win Game 7 on Charlie McAvoy overtime goal

Well, we never got to a Game 7, but if the Bruins had found a way to win Game 6, then things would have gotten interesting on Sunday night in a Game 7. Buffalo, at home, looking to win a postseason series for the first time in nearly 20 years after being up 3-1? Oh, what drama we would have had.

Predictions: 2-3