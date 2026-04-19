5 bold Boston Bruins playoff predictions against the Buffalo Sabres

After a one-year absence, the Boston Bruins are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As the first wild card team in the Eastern Conference, they are matched up with the Atlantic Division-winning Buffalo Sabres. It has been a long time since the Sabres have been playing past the regular season.

As strange as it is to say, but Buffalo is the favorite to come out of the series and advance to the next round against the Montreal Canadiens or Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 1 is Sunday night in Western New York. Here are five predictions for the first-round series between the Bruins and Sabres.

1. Bruins have more power plays than the Sabres

Nobody paraded to the penalty box more than the Bruins this season. It was impressive at times, if we're being honest. Head coach Marco Sturm has tried addressing it, but without much success. Part of the reasoning for the penalties is because of the system, but also because some players, like Nikita Zadorov, get caught in tough positions.

Staying out of the penalty box is going to be key, especially in the second period with the long changes. As we know, the Bruins are terrible with line changes in the middle period. As far as staying out of the box goes, if they don't, Buffalo could use it to their advantage and bury the Bruins. If Boston can't stay out of the box, this could be a quick series.

2. Bruins fourth line scores multiple goals

Boston is going to need production from up and down the lineup this series. One line that has been quietly producing has been the fourth line. Mark Kastelic scored the game-winning goal in last Sunday's 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and then he had two in the win over the New Jersey Devils.

They are tough to play against and are relentless on the forecheck. They have shown the ability to come up with some big goals, and we're predicting that they will again in the series.

3. James Hagens scores first NHL goal in series

It is widely expected that James Hagens will be joining Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten on the kid line, who played well in the last two games. Hagens had some chances, but couldn't find the back of the net. The line has been relentless on the forecheck since being put together.

It doesn't seem like the moment is too big for the seventh overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft, and he's going to play freely in the series. No matter what happens, this is going to be a valuable experience for the kid line.

4. Bruins win two games in Buffalo

I mean, the Bruins have been, well, not good on the road this season. I know, I'm not breaking any news of any kind. However, they play better toward the end of the season away from the TD Garden with two road wins over the Blue Jackets and one against the Sabres.

Protecting home ice is going to be key in the series, and it just feels like there are going to be a lot of road wins in this series. Buffalo has been very good on the road all season long.

5. Bruins win Game 7 on Charlie McAvoy overtime goal

Ok, now this is the biggest bold prediction for the series. Imagine a Charlie McAvoy game-winning goal in overtime on the road. It's not out of the question with his ability to go up in the offensive rush. However, we're feeling a goal on a shot from the top of the slot, set up by Pastrnak. I know, this one likely won't age well, but that's the fun in these predictions. It's time for the series to begin.