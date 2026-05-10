Revisiting Bobby Orr's iconic Bruins' Stanley Cup game-winning goal 56 years later

When the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011 with a win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 in Western Canada, it was their first title since 1970. Since they skated off the ice in Vancouver that June night, the Black and Gold have been to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019, only to come up short against the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. The Game 7 loss to the Blues at home is one that is going to sting for the organization for a long time.

The win against Vancouver ended a 41-year drought for Bruins between Cups. The last time Boston raised the Cup was in 1970, and with Sunday being Mother's Day, it's time to take a look back at one of the more iconic finishes that will go down in Bruins lore.

Revisiting Bobby Orr's iconic Stanley Cup winning goal

I know, a lot of fans might not be old enough to remember the goal. Let's set the stage. Bobby Orr had an insane 1969-70 regular season where he had 33 goals and 87 assists for 120 points in 76 games. If that wasn't good enough, he put on another show en route to winning the Cup in the playoffs.

Boston played 14 playoff games in 1970, and Orr registered nine goals and 15 assists in those games. However, it was his goal 40 seconds into overtime against the St. Louis Blues that will go down in Bruins lore.

Sanderson to Orr is something that will go down in Boston Bruins history. Orr flying through the air is something that Bruins fans can't get enough of. Even to this day. It was one of the more electric finishes that you'll see in a playoff game.

It's hard to believe that it has been 56 seasons since this goal was scored, but 56 years later, it's still one of the more iconic finishes in Boston Bruins history.